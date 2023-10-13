Photo Credit: SKKN

‘SKKN’ by Kim Kardashian has a new resurfacing face mask, and it is a bomb beauty product must-have.

Grab your bank card, because Kim is apparently snatching the skincare girlies edges with her newest facial mask. At a splurge of $65.00, or $81.00 for the bundle, SKKN by Kim has released an AHA and pumpkin enzyme mask that gently exfoliates and resurfaces skin texture to reveal a smoother, and brighter complexion.

This renewal mask instantly sweeps away dead cells from the skin’s surface, minimizes the appearance of pores, and promotes a more even skin tone.

After using this product, your Skin is left feeling refreshed with a radiant glow. With the jelly-like skin texture, this mask is perfect for dry skin and will leave your skin silky smooth which is everyones ultimate goal.

Photo Credit: SKKN By KIM Photo Credit: SKKN By Kim

Looking out for our sink countertops and hands, SKKN By Kim created this mask to come with a Treatment Brush.

This brush not only will make the application easier, but it will allow users to get the full experience of the product by giving an evened out tone and making sure the mask touches the right areas of your face.

This makes things less messy, more helpful, and saves yourself the trouble from grabbing too much product, which can be an easy habit while using your hands as the applicator.

Bombshells, are you sold? At first sight would you splurge?