At the Los Angeles premiere for her new movie “Missing”, Storm Reid brought along her Colorado Buffaloes quarterback boyfriend Shedeur Sanders as her plus one.

The sharp young couple looked picture perfect side by side, with Shedeur in a dark grey Gucci monogram suit. Paired with a black turtleneck, he wore a chain with a 2 pendant to representing his jersey number. His look was full of personality and he truly emulated his iconic father in this moment.

Photo: Getty

Next to his classic black and grey suit with a youthful twist, Storm was the true star of the night! Her feathery Balmain gown, styled by Jason Bolden, was composed of orange, pink, mauve and nude shades that was tastefully complimented by Pauly Blanch‘s neutral makeup application and slick hair by Shawnna 818.

Photo: Getty

Main Images: Getty