Lori Harvey celebrated her 26th birthday over the weekend at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles and was joined by celebrity friends like Offset, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Justine Skye and a whole lot more! Before making her way to the private cocktail lounge, the lady of the hour Lori hosted a birthday dinner at LAVO Ristorante in a $1,000 The Attico Sam dress, a $22,000 Cartier panthere ring, and $1,095 YSL Gloria sandals.

Photo: Frank Vasquez

Get the look: $1,000 The Attico Sam dress

Get the look: $1,095 YSL Gloria sandals

After a quick outfit change, she later made her way to celebrate with friends alongside her new beau Damson Idris wearing a sold out Agent Provocateur Quincy black dress and a pair of $189 FEMME Los Angeles Barely There Lace Up Heel. Shop the look below and continue scrolling to check out what more stars were wearing!

Photo: Backgrid

Photo: Backgrid

Lizzo came out to celebrate with Lori at The Fleur Room wearing a Spring 2023 Diesel look and a $2,700 Prada Satin mini-bag with artificial crystals!

Get the look: $2,700 Prada Satin mini-bag with artificial crystals

Photo: Frank Vasquez

Lil Nas X attended Lori‘s birthday wearing a look by Très Rasché, serving 90s Busta Rhymes!

Tiffany Haddish also stopped by in a white $695 Jonathan Simkhai Jayda Cut-Out Crepe Blazer Dress and $995 Stuart Weitzman black ruched boots.

Photo: Backgrid

Get the look: $695 Jonathan Simkhai Jayda Cut-Out Crepe Blazer Dress

Get the look: $995 Stuart Weitzman Stuart Ruched 100mm Boots

Offset came through to Lori‘s birthday bash wearing $1,456 KAPITAL 14oz denim 5P flare star hippie remake jeans.

Similar look: $2,289 KAPITAL 14oz DENIM CRAZY BOTANICAL RAT-FLARE (FLARE STAR HIPPIE REMAKE) – PRO

Photo: Babak Rachpoot

Hailey showed love to Lori while wearing a Fall-Winter 2022 Alexandre Vauthier Couture strapless mini dress with lace detailing and sheer black tights.

Photo: Daniele Oberrauch

Styled by Dani Michelle, Kendall wore a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress and a $6,735 Judith Leiber Crystal Embellished Kourtney’s Lunch Date Clutch Bag for Lori’s birthday celebrations!

Get the look: $6,735 Judith Leiber Crystal Embellished Kourtney’s Lunch Date Clutch Bag

Join us in wishing her the happiest of birthdays! What do you think of the looks?

Main Images: Backgrid + Frank Vasquez