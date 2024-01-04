Should we call it a “Chi Town” love affair?

There’s a new Fashion Bomb couple on scene, and based on how cozy EGOT winner, Jennifer Hudson and Common looked at the Chicago Bulls Basketball game last Saturday, they just may be one of our new favorite couples.

Although there has been speculations that the duo have been a pair since early last year, the syndicated talk show host confirmed on CBS Mornings with Gayle King that she was happily involved and seeing someone back in November.

Zealously smiling next to her beau in the front row, Hudson looked winter ready in a black Moncler coat that she layered over a turtle neck, with coated leggings. Matching the fur trim of her coat, she sported brown fur lace-up boots that looked comfy chic.

Also opting for a black color palette, with white polka-dots on his Marni hoodie sweatshirt was Grammy award winning artist, Common who seemingly wrapped his arms and warmly embraced Hudson.

His hoodie which currently retails for $597, was apart of the brand’s AW 23 ‘Anti Futility’ collection and designed by Marni’s Creative Director, Francesco Risso. We saw numerous celebrities in Marni’s polka-dot themed ensembles last year including Usher, Gabrielle Union, and Quavo.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

We absolutely love the blissful state that these love birds are in, and you’ll be happy to know that they both star in a movie called “Breathe,” expected to debut later this year. So stay tune because this Fashion Bomb couple will definitely be on our style watch.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Photo Credit: Getty Images