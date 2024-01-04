Happy New Year, Bombers and Bombshells!

As we rise out of our holiday induced haze, we wanted to invite you to join us for the Fabys Awards during New York Fashion Week!

The intimate ceremony will award categories like Stylist of the Year, Hairstylist of the Year and more. If you’re an industry up and comer, this will be the room you want to be in.

If you grab a table, you will receive:

A 3 Course Meal

Two Bottles of Champagne

Gift Bags

FBD Merchandise

A Complimentary Copy of our Next Magazine

Private Waitstaff

A 50% Discount off Tickets to the Bomb Fashion Show!

There is very limited space available. RSVP today here.

See you there!