Fashion Bomb 2020 Black Friday Guide: 10+ Black Owned Brands You Can Shop For Steals

Happy Black Friday!

We at Fashion Bomb Daily love to keep our fingers on the pulse of the hottest Black Friday sales (from Black Owned Businesses!).

Take a look at a few places you won’t mind clicking “Add to Cart”:

@brokenland.co specializes in couture denim, and their drool worthy jackets, skirts, and headbands are now on sale for only 24 hours. With up to 40% off , run, don’t walk! Visit their website at broken-land.com today.

2. THE REFINERIE

THE REFINERIE is having the biggest sale of the year!

SHOP NOW at www.ShopTheRefinerie.com and get ALL the chicest fashion, shoes and accessories at from 20-40% off and FREE SHIPPING – on Everything!

3. Kapeesh Couture

Kapeesh couture has contemporary pieces for the young and fabulous set. Everything in their store is 50% off, today only. Follow and Shop @kapeeshcouture and ShopKapeesh.com.

4. The Perfit Shop

The Perfit Shop carries intimates in nude tones for brown skinned Bombshells, guaranteeing total coverage and support. With available sizes up to F and a wide range of nudes and shades, The Perfi Shop has every woman in mind.

Their Black Friday Sale starts today! Spend $50, get 10% off. Spend $75, get 15% off. Spend $100, get 25% off. Shop here.

5. Mess in a Bottle

Want a tee with a message? Look no further than Fashion Bomb Favorite Mess in a Bottle, who is offering 30% their Bomb Tees.

Shop here.

6. Platinum Athletic Collections

Platinum Athletic Collections is offering up to 80% off their streamlined athleisure wear and fly tracksuits.

Shop til you drop here.

7. Fritz Eyewear

Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s eyewear brand, Fritz Eyewear, is offering frames for $99 or less for Black Friday!

The unisex frames are fly for every occasion. Purchase at FritzEyewear.com.

8. Meow and Barks Boutique

Get 30% cute, contemporary, affordable clothing at Jacksonville’s very own Meow and Barks Boutique.

Indulge in these looks here.

9. Gasp Wardrobe

Visit @gaspwardrobe today for 40% off + free shipping with a purchase of $100 or more!

Get your shop on here.

10. Fashion Bomb Daily Shop

Honestly, what Black Friday roundup would be complete without a shameless plug for our own E Commerce marketplace? Designers like Oyemwen, Josephine Valerie, Nroda, Cult of Coquette, and more have offer 20% off items until Monday.

Use the code BOMBFRIDAY at check out to redeem. Shop here.

11. 7th Close

The home of luxury essential sets that every woman needs is having their Black Friday sale today!

Get 20% off the entire site – offer ends this weekend! Get your matching tailored sets and jumpsuits for 20% off! Head over to their site to check out their range – you won’t regret it!

See more at 7thClose.com.

12. By Dose

Get 50% sandals by British brand By Dose. The sale includes their ever popular Aurum heel!

Order while supplies last at By-Dose.com.

We will be adding to this list throughout the day!

Want your brand included? Email holiday@FashionBombDaily.com for details on how your brand can be added to this list and also to our Holiday Gift Guide.

Happy Shopping!