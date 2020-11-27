Designer Justin Haynes of the Brand JUS10H Debuts His Latest Masterpiece, ORA – The Orange Navy Collection

Springfield, Massachusetts designer Justin Haynes of the Brand Just10H has has catapulted back onto our radar with his latest collection, ORA – The Orange Navy Collection.

As we reported here, “..Haynes has had a very promising year! Haynes was named Fashion Lifestyle Icon by Google News, AP News, and Business Insider. In addition, he was named in Top Business Leader 2020 by Yahoo Finance and peaked at #7 on the Top 10 List Top Entrepreneurs of 2020 on USA TODAY.”

Haynes continues his winning streak with his latest collection, ORA – The Orange Navy Collection, which features Haynes’s signature patchwork, cast on ankle length wool coat, smart dresses, and ponchos in orange, cobalt blue, navy, black, and denim.

Of the collection, Haynes says, “This is collection #61 for me. The collection is very retro and clean! I wanted to create something comfortable and classic-YET, very outside of the box.”

Indeed! The colors are bold, and the designs firmly fashion forward. Any of the pieces would add a punctuation point to a chic look.

Love it? Check out the virtual fashion show below:

Shop and learn more on Instagram @theofficialjus10h or at www.jus10h.com.

What do you think?

Credits:

Designer/Tailor: Justin Haynes

Instagram: @theofficialjus10h

Facebook: Justin Haynes / JUS10H



Production: Andrew Maxwell

Music: DJQBoogie

Location: Alisica O The Salon – Springfield Ma

Photographer: Scott Parker / JeSean Leggett

Hair: Karen Griffin

Model: Classy Bryant

Model: Joshua Rosen Gardner