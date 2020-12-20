Fantasia Had a Holiday Photoshoot With Her Family Wearing a Red Gown by Fashion Bomb Daily x Shea Moisture Next Bomb Designer Finalist Albert Montris
Fantasia recently shared her family’s holiday photos which included her daughter Zion, her son Dallas, and husband Kendall Taylor and followed a red and navy color scheme.
Fantasia posed with her family for their holiday photo wearing a gown by Fashion Bomb Daily x Shea Moisture Next Bomb Designer finalist Albert Montris. You can read more about him and the on-going contest here.
Fantasia’s makeup with done by About Face Makeup Artistry LLC with hair by Derickus Crawford.
What a beautiful family photo!