Fantasia Had a Holiday Photoshoot With Her Family Wearing a Red Gown by Fashion Bomb Daily x Shea Moisture Next Bomb Designer Finalist Albert Montris

Fantasia recently shared her family’s holiday photos which included her daughter Zion, her son Dallas, and husband Kendall Taylor and followed a red and navy color scheme.

Photography by @mrdblanks

Fantasia posed with her family for their holiday photo wearing a gown by Fashion Bomb Daily x Shea Moisture Next Bomb Designer finalist Albert Montris. You can read more about him and the on-going contest here.

Photography by @mrdblanks

Fantasia’s makeup with done by About Face Makeup Artistry LLC with hair by Derickus Crawford.

What a beautiful family photo!

