And just like that, we have arrived fashionably on time for our annual FABYS awards. This year’s categories much like the previous years still stand and we want to hear from you: who made the cut?



The parents have paved the way for our young fashion mavens passing the torch to their offspring on their own runways of style. This category is for Fashion Bomb Kid of the Year and the nominees are cute! At the same time, there can only be one, What say you?

North West

Much like her parents, North has commanded the spotlight of the media with her personal style. This year our rising fashionista was an i-D cover girl, rocking knee length braids letting it be known that she is her own style inspiration. She continued to show that style through her multiple looks for Halloween this year. Taking on the roles of Princess Tiana, Dionne from Clueless, and Galleria (played by Raven Simone) from the Cheetah Girls.

We are not completely surprised but thrilled to see her continue to understand the assignment with style and grace.

Not only is North taking after her mother as a style icon , she is also taking style cues from her father, Kanye West, as a mini fashion consultant giving style advice to her mother as seen on a few episodes on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Summer Miami

Happy to say we have yet another first timer on our hands for the 2024 FABY’s roster. She is a beauty girl and takes after her mama posing in fine designer such as Chanel. Baby Summer Miami, daughter of Yung Miami, is a girly girl to the fullest. From her beaded braids to her fun make up tutorials, Summer depicts she loves living in a girl’s world. This year she shut the gram down with her Barbie themed 4th birthday photoshoot. Think pink, Chanel , and a whole lot of glam. Looking forward to see Summer Miami keep up this girl world.

Combs Twins

Double trouble , the Combs Twins are back with us for our annual FABY’s awards and they keep getting better and better.

Starting out on TikTok nailing every routine in style, the twins have been able to grace the stage as back up dancers and even grace the cover of Galore mag. The sisters are reveling in their growth and pushing forward to following in the footsteps of their late mother Kim Porter as models. We are sure that this is just the beginning for the pair.

Blue Ivy

Next up , we have our beloved Blue Ivy. Believe it or not this is Blue Ivy’s first ever nomination for the FABY’s awards and it was well deserved considering the amazing year she’s had.

Blue Ivy took to the stage of every major city around the world, with her mother Beyonce, for the Renaissance World Tour.

She wore custom pieces from designers such as Telfar, Brandon Blackwood, Ivy Park x Adidas collab , and Louis Vuitton by Pharrell to name a few.

She already has a fandom base , the “Ivy League” and a trending dance challenge that all the girlies , some adults too teehee, are going alien superstar crazy for. Cute!

Junie Shumpert

Third, we are no stranger to, we have had our eyes on her since birth and she has made it to our roster before. We’re bringing her back again , Junie Shumpert. Junie has been showing up and showing out just like her mother , fashion icon, Teyana Taylor.

Junie embraces the “cool kid from the block vibe mirroring her mother. Her latest debut was her appearance at her mother’s Air Jordan 1 ‘s collab , “Gym Red” campaign, and she shined next to her family for Skims.

She also stopped the show at the “Give Her Flowhers” ceremony rocking a full Rick Owens look. She carries the torch of being a Rose from Harlem. The future is certainly bright for our swaggy princess.

Kulture Kiari

Following one New York native is another New York native , Kulture Kiari , Cardi B’s princess.

This year she has shown up as such , from the little mermaid premiere starring Halle Bailey to her Princess Peach themed 5th birthday party , where she stunned the room in her Christian Dior ball gown!

But don’t get it twisted when she’s not dressing up like the princess she is, she opts to stunt like her daddy wearing Denim Tear sets.

True Legend

Another first comer to the FABY’s roster is new born True Legend , son to Da Brat and Jessecca Harris- Dupart , one would say was born fly. Straight out the womb into the world True Legend has been taking high fashion naps in onesies by Balmain, Polo Ralph Lauren , and Fendi to name a few. Talk about coming in hot, imagine what he’ll be dripping in by the time he can walk. Baby steps lead to giant leaps , so we are looking forward to seeing more of our young fashionisto True Legend in the future.

Kashton Prophet

Another young fashionisto, who is also a first timer for our annual FABY’s roster is Kashton Prophet , son of KashDoll. Kashton is no stranger to designer. Running around and dancing with his mommy, daddy, and other stars such as Quavo and Lil Uzi, Kashton is sure to do it in style wearing hot pieces from Burberry , Versace , and Fendi to name a few. He is also pulling off iced out cuban link chains and designer glasses. Another young stellar that will be leading a bomb path.

Zaya Wade

Lastly, Zaya Wade, a pioneer to our FABY’s roster. Zaya continues on with an undefeated chic streak.

Zaya is commanding fashion houses and pages, posing for brand campaigns such as MiuMiu , Tiffany and Co. , and Puma. Zaya started her own path and continues to walk it , unstoppable and insanely stylish.