And just like that, we have arrived fashionably on time for our annual FABYS awards. This year’s categories much like the previous years still stand and we want to hear from you: who made the cut?
The parents have paved the way for our young fashion mavens passing the torch to their offspring on their own runways of style. This category is for Fashion Bomb Kid of the Year and the nominees are cute! At the same time, there can only be one, What say you?
North West
Much like her parents, North has commanded the spotlight of the media with her personal style. This year our rising fashionista was an i-D cover girl, rocking knee length braids letting it be known that she is her own style inspiration. She continued to show that style through her multiple looks for Halloween this year. Taking on the roles of Princess Tiana, Dionne from Clueless, and Galleria (played by Raven Simone) from the Cheetah Girls.
We are not completely surprised but thrilled to see her continue to understand the assignment with style and grace.
Not only is North taking after her mother as a style icon , she is also taking style cues from her father, Kanye West, as a mini fashion consultant giving style advice to her mother as seen on a few episodes on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Summer Miami
Happy to say we have yet another first timer on our hands for the 2024 FABY’s roster. She is a beauty girl and takes after her mama posing in fine designer such as Chanel. Baby Summer Miami, daughter of Yung Miami, is a girly girl to the fullest. From her beaded braids to her fun make up tutorials, Summer depicts she loves living in a girl’s world. This year she shut the gram down with her Barbie themed 4th birthday photoshoot. Think pink, Chanel , and a whole lot of glam. Looking forward to see Summer Miami keep up this girl world.
Combs Twins
Double trouble , the Combs Twins are back with us for our annual FABY’s awards and they keep getting better and better.
Starting out on TikTok nailing every routine in style, the twins have been able to grace the stage as back up dancers and even grace the cover of Galore mag. The sisters are reveling in their growth and pushing forward to following in the footsteps of their late mother Kim Porter as models. We are sure that this is just the beginning for the pair.
Blue Ivy
Next up , we have our beloved Blue Ivy. Believe it or not this is Blue Ivy’s first ever nomination for the FABY’s awards and it was well deserved considering the amazing year she’s had.
Blue Ivy took to the stage of every major city around the world, with her mother Beyonce, for the Renaissance World Tour.
She wore custom pieces from designers such as Telfar, Brandon Blackwood, Ivy Park x Adidas collab , and Louis Vuitton by Pharrell to name a few.
She already has a fandom base , the “Ivy League” and a trending dance challenge that all the girlies , some adults too teehee, are going alien superstar crazy for. Cute!