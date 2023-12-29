Gather ’round Bombshells and Bombers, the year is coming to an end, and you’ve got some tough decision-making to do. Outfit of the Year is notably one of the hardest Faby Awards categories, and this year, the competition is fierce.

From the Academy Awards red carpet at the top of the year to Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, it’s been a year of celebrity looks. The gowns gowned, the sequins sequined, and every fashion moment was delivered on a red carpet platter, sold out stage or stunnin’ for the Gram.

Keep scrolling to see the nominees for Outfit of the Year, and don’t forget to vote! May the odds be ever in your fav’s favor.

Beyoncé & Blue Ivy in Telfar (Renaissance Tour)

The Renaissance World Tour was a spectacle of music and fashion. The best part was seeing Princess B(lue Ivy) light up the stage in style alongside her mother. Although theres a number of looks to love from the tour, this red on red Telfar moment was the moment.

Cardi B in Guarav Gupta (Grammys)

It’s always exciting to see Cardi B on the red carpet. This year, she began with a bang in an extravagant hood and gorgeous jewel tone.

She delivered drama, body and couture.

Megan Thee Stallion in Custom Bach Mai (Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty)

Her first red carpet following the State vs Tory Lanez case, and Megan was guilty of serving. The H-Town hottie rocked big hair for her big moment which perfectly accented her standout custom gown outfitted with a peek-a-boo neckline and gorgeous black fabric.

Doja Cat in Schiaparelli (Schiaparelli SS23 Couture Show)

30,000 ruby red Swarovski crystals later and we had Doja’s Inferno. One of the most talked about looks from Paris Couture Week, Doja Cat, in team with stylist Brett Nelson, brought the most eye-catching look to the front row.

Chloë Bailey in DiPetsa (GQ Man of the Year awards)

For the GQ’s Man of the Year Awards, Chloë Bailey showed what that body do in a second skin-like liquid gown. DiPetsa is known for the wet look and Chloë kept that etho in mind when she accessorized with clear bauble bracelets and earrings.

Rihanna in Alaïa (Academy Awards)

It’s hard to pick just one maternity look as our all-time Rihanna fav, but if we had to, her Academy Awards Alaïa is a top contender. A growing baby bump didn’t stop the legendary bad gal from rocking leather, sheer, stilettos, or midriff during her nine months of baking, but this edgy yet elegant look is not only a noteworthy RiRi look but one of the best maternity looks we’ve seen from anyone this year.

Keke Palmer in Sergio Hudson (Met Gala)

Her first major appearance post the birth of baby Leodis, Keke brought 70s-style glam to the Met steps. Her body-hugging corset gown was a show on its own, but with a dramatic pale blue shawl –complete with a train, of course– and teased tresses, Keke was the epitome of vintage American glamor.

Halle Bailey in Valdrin Sahiti (Little Mermaid World Premiere)

When Halle pulled up the Little Mermaid premiere in a reflective blue Valdrin Sahiti gown, we desperately wanted to be apart of her world. Statement dresses such as this don’t need much styling, so she kept her auburn dreadlocks behind her shoulders and opted for gorgeous crystal earrings and metallic blue on the eyes.

Tems in Lever Couture (Academy Awards)



After the 95th Academy Awards, Tems went viral for her cloud-like ensemble. Her dress might have been a distraction, but when the doll looks this good, why would you want to look anywhere else?

Michelle Williams in Coral Costillo (Instagram)

We couldn’t help but fall dangerously in love when Michelle Williams debuted this stunning cobalt look on the Gram. Her bone-straight hair with the maxi fringe on the dress draws the eye up and down, allowing us to take in every inch of this fashionable ‘fit. Although she may have given her best in blue, this look had us feeling red hot!

Kim Kardashian in Schiaparelli (Met Gala)

North West may have given this look a thumbs down, but Kim’s pearly Schiaparelli was a red carpet highlight. Thousands of pearls draped her body from her neck to her feet, and the soft white popped on her tan skin. Love it or hate it, Kim continues to be a figure in fashion.