The Bomb Fashion Show Spotlight: Envysaje Atelier is Blazing a New Trail in the Fashion Industry

Coryn Monét is the queen of her domain and she’s redefining luxury with her multi-brand, Envysaje Atelier. The Houston, Texas native showed her chops at the Bomb Fashion show after just returning from living in France.



“I just moved back to the States from the South of France where I lived for the last 7-months with my boyfriend to take a breather, and get inspiration for my rebrand,” shared Monét.

Her rebrand comes almost a decade after graduating from college and teaching herself how to sew by looking at YouTube tutorials and online resources.



As a self-taught designer, Monét encountered many challenges, and obstacles–but she never allowed that to deter her. With an eagerness to learn, she sourced quality fabrics and learned how to design through trial and error. She took everything that came her way as an opportunity to learn and grow.



As she started to share her brand on social media, and her followers realized that she could sew, she began to get traction and maximum exposure. “My followers would ask if I could make them a jacket or a dress,” explained Monét. “ It went from swimwear, to jackets and prom gowns to wedding gowns.”

TAMRON HALL – Coverage airing on Friday, September 20, 2024. Tamron Hall airs weekdays in syndication on ABC.

(DISNEY/Jeff Neira)

CLAIRE SULMERS



Although she started with custom designing, she has since expanded to Ready-To-Wear, cosmetics and menswear, ultimately diversifying the ‘Envysaje’ brand. “My brand is also an all inclusive brand because I know how important it is for plus -size to find really nice fashion in the stores,” said Monét.



After the inspiration she gained from living in Europe, she’s stepped away from color and prints, opting for more neutrals which we saw throughout her collection during New York Fashion Week.



“Although I’ve done LA and London fashion weeks, this is my first time doing New York Fashion week, and especially for my favorite fashion blog,” exclaimed Monét. “ It’s pretty big for me and I really appreciate the opportunity as I know how big Fashion Bomb Daily is.”



Coryn Monét started from the bottom, and now she’s here and making her dreams a reality. She’s creating her own opportunities with resources at her fingertips, and she had attendees standing on their toes with her cutting edge designs.



Photo Credit: IG/ Reproduction @Sonesjr