Trend With MJ: Crafting Fashion, Storytelling, and Dreams in LA 

Designer, Entrepreneur, Storyteller

From the earliest moments of her childhood, Mandy Johal, professionally known as MJ, knew she was meant to create. She was always sketching designs, painting, and imagining new worlds—a foundation for a career defined by storytelling, design, and thoughtful creative expression.

MJ’s journey in fashion began in Vancouver, where she built her studies and creative practice. It was also where she first started Trend With MJ (TWMJ)—initially a passion project, a small space to test ideas and experiment with design and storytelling. She loved seeing concepts come to life from sketches to finished pieces, an experience that shaped her approach to building a brand and designing collections with intention, personality, and uncompromising quality.

Her ambition soon led her to London, where she immersed herself in fashion through internships and collaborations with Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, and KCD. These experiences offered a close-up view of how fashion works—from editorial and PR to luxury branding and creative strategy— while emphasizing the importance of perspective, collaboration, and adaptability.

Mentorship played a crucial role along the way. Nan Richards, a respected figure in the fashion industry, holds a special place in MJ’s journey and continues to inspire her work. “Having someone believe in your vision when you’re young is priceless,” MJ reflects. “It showed me not just what I wanted to create, but who I wanted to be as a creative.”

Even early on, MJ recognized that her work was bigger than garments alone. She thrives at the intersection of design, storytelling, and brand vision, creating experiences that feel personal, cultural, and meaningful. Her first hands-on project at London Fashion Week offered an immersive view of fashion in motion: seeing the runway come alive, understanding PR in action, and watching a designer’s vision unfold in real time.

Finding Home in Los Angeles

Moving to Los Angeles to attend FIDM marked another turning point. LA gave MJ the chance to translate her vision into tangible projects and connect with the people and opportunities that would shape her career. “It’s about who you meet, who’s watching, and who believes in you,” she says.

Los Angeles has nurtured MJ into a multidimensional creative: designer, storyteller, and entrepreneur. The city’s challenges and opportunities taught her resilience, adaptability, and the value of meaningful connections. She’s learned that even something as simple as gifting without expectation can serendipitously build relationships, open doors, and reflect the heart of her brand philosophy.

Building TWMJ: Fashion as Storytelling

MJ’s brand, TWMJ, is rooted in her philosophy: fashion is a story to be experienced, shared, and felt. Every collection reflects her personal experiences, life observations, and the energy of a season or moment. Quality and intention are at the heart of each piece, with careful attention to craftsmanship ensuring that every design carries both meaning and impact.

Her favorite creation to date is the Livin’ Collection, a line that embodies expression, emotion, and the joy of learning to live fully—values that define both her work and her brand.

Screenshot

Beyond design, MJ integrates digital strategy, PR, and trend forecasting, creating holistic experiences that engage audiences on multiple levels. She shares her process authentically, builds real relationships, and designs for impact rather than trend alone.

One of the most symbolic elements of her brand identity is her faceless silhouette logo, inverted from her initials “MJ.” It reflects her philosophy that the brand is bigger than herself—inviting others to see themselves in the designs and to experience fashion as a shared story.

“Each collection is like a chapter in a book,” she explains. “Every design contributes to a larger story I want people to experience.”

Mentorship, Collaboration, and Connection

Collaboration has shaped MJ’s career from the start. Working with Cartier, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, and KCD refined her skills and provided insight into luxury branding, editorial storytelling, and high-level event execution. These experiences reinforced her belief in mentorship and learning from established leaders while forging her own path.

Gifting is central to MJ’s philosophy. By giving without expectation—whether a piece of her collection, a note, or creative support—MJ has cultivated unexpected connections that have led to meaningful opportunities. This practice reflects the essence of TWMJ: generosity, authenticity, and storytelling through shared experiences.

MJ designs with intention, tells stories with purpose, and builds brands with authenticity, creating work that sits at the intersection of artistry and strategy. Her vision positions her as both a thought leader and rising force in contemporary fashion.

Looking Ahead: Vision and Influence

For MJ, fashion is more than garments—it is a medium for connection, inspiration, and storytelling. Through mentorship, collaborations with leading fashion houses, and a grounded philosophy on gifting and relationships, MJ continues to shape the narrative of modern fashion, one collection, one story, and one design at a time.

“My goal is to create work that moves people, inspires them, and leaves a lasting impact on the industry. Clothes that make one feel positive,” MJ says.

As she looks ahead to her next collection and ongoing projects, MJ continues to blend artistry, intentional design, and personal narrative, leaving her mark on both the Los Angeles fashion scene and the global creative landscape.

Select pieces from TWMJ are available to shop online, allowing people to experience MJ’s designs firsthand. www.trendwithmj.com.

Photography: Dana Ferraro, Elisa Crowe