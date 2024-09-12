Elaine Welteroth, Change of Fashion Mentor

By: Jameel Raeburn

It’s hard to talk about Elaine Welteroth without a feeling of reverence. Her achievements throughout her career are nothing short of inspirational. She has become an award-winning journalist, TV host, and editor-in-chief—all within an industry that can be challenging to navigate as a Black woman.

Throughout her journey as an editor, even at prominent publications, she has fought for a seat at the table. She’s demanded resources, respect, and access—a struggle that is all too familiar for Black designers and creatives within the fashion industry. When you look at her accomplishments as a best-selling author and as the second Black editor-in-Chief in Condé Nast’s 100-year history, know that she has excelled on this journey despite the numerous obstacles she has overcome along the way.

In a recent interview when talking about the challenges she faced in her journey, she says, “We deserve so much more. Why are we doing so much with so little?” These problems and lack of representation reflect a larger systemic imbalance and equity in the fashion industry. It’s why McDonald’s USA is helping to shine a light on these challenges, and why Elaine has signed on to be a mentor in their Black & Positively Golden Change of Fashion Program.

“Partnering with a global brand like McDonald’s, I am honored to leverage my experiences as a fashion editor to mentor the next generation of designers and to ultimately help foster more inclusivity in an industry that thrives on Black culture.”

Shareef Mosby, Change of Fashion Designer and Elaine Welteroth, Mentor

Within the program Elaine will work with an incredible designer based out of Richmond Virginia, Shareef Mosby, CEO of VICTIM15 as he continues to build his name in the fashion space. Being able to lend mentorship to Shareef is not just an opportunity for growth, but also a chance to drive meaningful change in the industry. Through this program each designer will be offered access to resources, featured on big stages around the country, provided one-on-one mentorship sessions, and expert-led masterclasses along with the opportunity to stand alongside other greats in the business including Justina McKee (Matte Collection CEO), Shawn Howell (former Vice President Divisional Merchandise Manager of Men’s Luxury Collections at Saks Fifth Avenue), Jacqueline Cooper (Laquan Smith COO), and Sherri McMullen (McMullen Founder & CEO). In addition, McDonald’s plans to make a statement during New York Fashion Week, calling on all tastemakers and influencers to ‘Show Up and Show Out In Black’—a true call-to-action to wear looks from Black designers. It’s all about empowering Black creativity and giving Black designers the shine they deserve.

Elaine Welteroth’s journey through the fashion industry as an editor to entrepreneur is one that can be studied, showing how to navigate with persistence, intention, vision, and an unwavering commitment to breaking barriers. Working alongside McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Change of Fashion program demonstrates her dedication to paving the way for the next generation and sharing the valuable insights she has gained. She also advocates for greater inclusivity and equity within the fashion industry. Together with Shareef and McDonald’s, they are helping pave the way for a more diverse and representative future in fashion that celebrates and values Black creatives.

Learn more about the Change of Fashion Program here and follow the designers’ journey on Instagram at @wearegolden.