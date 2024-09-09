Let’s talk about it. When you look through the history of fashion over the last century, Black designers have created, influenced, or driven trends. From the zoot suits of the 1930s, the militant wear in the 1960s, the influence on luxury brands in the 1970s, and the hip hop style of the 1990s, one thing is clear: Black influence on American fashion is strong, diverse, dynamic, and undeniably beautiful.

Change of Fashion Designers: Shareef Mosby, Heart Roberts, Durrell Dupard, Nia Thomas and Larissa Muehleder.

However, when it comes to the representation of Black designers in America, it lags behind what history would suggest. Only 7.3% of designers in America are Black* within the fashion industry, often still attempting to clear the hurdles of systemic barriers and racial disparities. In response, McDonald’s USA is stepping forward to help provide opportunity and resources to highlight the next group of Black fashion designers through their Black & Positively Golden® Change of Fashion program.

Change of Fashion Designers: Heart Roberts, Nia Thomas, Durrell Dupard, Larissa Muehleder, and Shareef Mosby

This Program is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a dynamic roster of Black talent to grow into future leaders and pillars of the fashion industry. This stellar group of entrepreneurs, designers, and disruptors includes: Durrell Dupard (founder of Freddie Estelle), Shareef Mosby (CEO of VICTIM15), Larissa Muehleder (founder of Muehleder), Heart Roberts (founder of HEARTHROB), and Nia Thomas (founder of Nia Thomas).

Change of Fashion Designer, Larissa Muehleder and Mentor Jacqueline Cooper

Through the program, the Golden Arches will continue to put the Designers on big stages across the nation, provide access to expert-led masterclasses, and pair them with industry giants mentors in the field including Elaine Welteroth, Justina McKee, Shawn Howell, Jacqueline Cooper, and Sherri McMullen. This process will occur over the course of a year that will culminate with the launch of a capsule collection by these incredible talents.

While Black influence in fashion is prevalent, opportunities for Black designers to connect with top professionals and access vital resources are not. With the Black and Positively Golden Change of Fashion program, McDonald’s isn’t only providing access to essential resources; it is investing in a powerful step towards a more inclusive and representative future in fashion.

Learn more about the journey of these designers here and follow @wearegolden on Instagram.

*Per Zippia.com, as of 2021