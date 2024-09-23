Five Rising Designers Aim To Take Their Careers to the Next Level As Part of McDonald’s ‘Black & Positively Golden Change of Fashion’ Program

[Change of Fashion Designers: Shareef Mosby, Heart Roberts, Durrell Dupard, Nia Thomas and Larissa Muehleder.]

It’s tough to imagine a world where the fingerprints of Black designers don’t exist in fashion. History reveals that the biggest celebrities, athletes, and models have worn innovative designs either created or heavily influenced by Black creators. From zoot suits to track suits to sweat suits, many modern fashion trends have been popularized by pioneering Black visionaries. Black designers have undoubtedly been the threads that weave the very fabric of the fashion industry, yet their influence is not reflected in their representation. In fact, only 7.3% of designers in America are Black (Per Zippia.com, as of 2021), often facing systemic barriers and racial disparities despite their immense contributions.

Those who have managed to break through these barriers have done so with struggle, hard work, persistence, and a lot of pushback. Despite the progress made and growing social awareness of these disparities, it remains incredibly challenging for new designers to secure a firm foothold in the industry. To support the diverse communities it serves, McDonald’s USA has launched the ‘Black and Positively Golden Change of Fashion’ program, leveraging their platform to help provide resources to five rising Black designers on the cusp of greatness.

This program includes designers from across the country, including Durrell Dupard, Shareef Mosby, Larissa Muehleder, Heart Roberts, and Nia Thomas. Through their journey they will be paired with experienced mentors, have access to expert-led masterclasses, one-on-one mentorship sessions, featured on large stages, and have the opportunity to create two merch lines, including a capsule collection set to launch in 2025.

These young designers were present at September’s New York Fashion Week with a bevy of experiences – a live Meet and Greet at the iconic Times Square McDonald’s store, pop-up shop and short film premiere at the Black & Positively Golden Change of Fashion Symposium and “A Toast to Black Excellence” reception hosted in by the Black Excellence Brunch. McDonald’s also partnered with the luxury design house LaQuan Smith for a week long apprenticeship for the Designers and to be the official late-night food sponsor at his inaugural runway show afterparty, serving the Chicken McNuggets and Fries to guests. The Golden Arches are committed to elevating Black-owned brands by leading the “Show Up and Show Out in Black” initiative in partnership with Zerina Akers’ Black Owned Everything, where patrons of Black Designers are gifted an “I Support Black Fashion Designers” pin with purchase. During NYFW they encouraged everyone to shop for looks from Black-owned brands, alongside the Change of Fashion designers, and share it through social media, tagging @WeAreGolden and @BlackOwnedEverything.

These designers made their mark during NYFW, let’s get to know these Black designers with incredible vision who plan to make their mark on the industry and how their mentors will help advance their careers.

[Change of Fashion Designer: Nia Thomas ]

Nia Thomas

Having a label that bears your name is a bold commitment to the mark you want to leave on the industry and to the consumers of your product. With your name on it, you’re driven to provide the best work possible, and Nia Thomas exemplifies this by pushing quality over quantity in her designs. She creates fashion with the intention of making anyone who wears it feel powerful, while also being mindful of sustainability, using eco-conscious fabrics. The New York native is paired with retail executive and buyer Shawn Howell, whose years of experience as VP Divisional Merchandise Manager of Saks Fifth Avenue has made him a well-respected figure in the industry for driving results in fashion retail. Shaun’s mentorship will be beneficial in compounding the growth of Nia Thomas, which has already reached over 30 countries worldwide.

[Change of Fashion Designer: Shareef Mosby]

Shareef Mosby

If there’s one word that Shareef Mosby uses to describe his designs, it’s “unconventional.” The Harlem-born, Richmond-bred designer and CEO of VICTIM15 has carved out his own lane in fashion, taking avant garde pieces and fully submerging them into the world of streetwear. Shareef’s journey began when he was 15 years old in Richmond, Virginia. It was through the creative community in this unlikely fashion hub that he founded his company which has evolved from being just a clothing brand to an immersive experience highlighting his fashion. He has taken his pieces to major fashion hubs in New York City and Miami, with ambitions for the brand to make history and gain worldwide recognition. Shareef is working alongside Elaine Welteroth, the second youngest Editor-in-Chief in Condé Nast and the second Black woman to hold the title in the company’s 107 year history. Paired up with this industry trailblazer, Shareef will be guided by someone who knows how to break boundaries and achieve lasting success in the fashion industry.

[Change of Fashion Designer: Heart Roberts ]

Heart Roberts

Heart Roberts knows there are no rules in fashion. For his pieces, he mixes, matches, manipulates and distresses to create beautiful work outside the conventional creative realm. The result has been his own brand HEARTHROB. Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, he’s been around fashion and creativity his entire life, and breaking through into spaces that were previously inaccessible to people who look like him has always been one of his goals. Now, he’s determined to shatter even more boundaries and redefine what’s possible in the industry. He’s paired up with Sherri McMullen, CEO and Founder of luxury retail store McMullen who has a keen eye for spotting emerging talent and a deep commitment to uplifting Black designers in her 20+ year career in the fashion industry.

[Change of Fashion Designer: Larissa Muehleder]

Larissa Muehleder

Larissa Muehleder’s connections with people across the world has inspired her fashion journey. Born in Germany with Austrian and Nigerian, having lived in Paris, and eventually relocated to Brooklyn, New York, her concepts, designs, and overall outlook represents her worldly perspective and inspirations from people around the world. Muehleder, her fashion brand, is a testament to empowerment—both for those who wear her designs and for the broader community she represents. Throughout her career she has proudly used Black models to showcase her clothing and stands ten toes down in her decision proudly saying, “I want Black people to see themselves in a brand, especially a luxury brand, and see themselves as luxury.” Her mentor for this program is Laquan Smith COO Jacqueline Cooper, a strategic powerhouse in her own right whose creative strategy has helped elevate the brand to be adored by the fashion elite. Cooper will undoubtedly provide Larissa with the skills and support needed to continue growing as a Black luxury brand.

[Change of Fashion Designer: Durrell Dupard]

Durrell Dupard

New Orleans-native Durell Dupard has taken sewing and crocheting to a whole new level when it comes to fashion. Inspired by his parents and grandparents who practiced these crafts, Durrell has created some of the most unique designs worn by cultural icons. These one-of-a-kind creations are part of his fashion brand, Freddie Estelle. Through McDonald’s Change of Fashion Program his mentor Justina McKee (Matte Collection CEO) feels like a “big sister” to Durrell. As he navigates the industry as a Black creator, he knows he can depend on Justina to answer any questions or lend her expertise from the work she’s done in organically connecting her audience and sustaining growth in her business.

