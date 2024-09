Halle Berry posed with her costars William Catlett , Percy Daggs IV , and Anthony B Jenkins at the world premiere of their new horror movie “Never Let Go, with Halle Berry wearing a dress by Tamara Ralph Haute couture.

The look was modeled on the runway with golden sandals. Halle didn’t diverge too much from the runway styling.

Tamara Ralph is having a moment! Love it!

Images: Getty