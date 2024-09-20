Designer Beeombi Debuted His Avant-Garde Collection at The Bomb Fashion Show

If anyone’s turning it up a notch in the fashion industry, it’s Derron Cherry with his avant-garde brand entitled ‘Beeombi.’ The St. Louis native has accelerated to the top of his game with his cutting edge designs that have graced celebrities including Teyana Taylor, Nia Long, Oprah, and Porsha Williams.



Cherry, whose designs are quite a sight to behold, came from a lineage of seamstresses as his mother, grandmother and great-grandmother all knew how to sew. He recalls using a sewing machine at the shy age of 5, and going to work with his mom where he would watch her sew. “By the time I got to middle school, I was repurposing garments, and by high school, I was making full on gowns,” explained Cherry, who goes by his nickname ‘Beeōmbi.’



The name of his brand originated from his family giving him the nickname, ‘Beeōmbi’ due to his inability to say ‘bologna’ when he was three years old. “I would ask for ‘Beeōmbi’ instead of ‘bologna,’ and that was the nickname they gave me,” said Cherry. “When I got to the 7th grade, I can remember wanting to make clothes and give that name life.”



Beeōmbi has definitely created a name for himself, especially in the film and TV sphere where he is a true powerhouse. After attending the Chicago International Academy of Design and Technology for three years, he returned to St. Louis, and received an opportunity to become a tailor on the set of ‘Selma’ alongside Ruth E. Carter, and Ava Duvernay.



That opportunity shifted Beeōmbi’s career to Costume Design for film & TV, and he has been working with film extraordinaire Tyler Perry for the past decade. “I have made many of Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea’ dresses and hats, and designed for many of his productions such as ‘Sistahs’ and ‘Perimeter.’ on the BET network.”



In addition to serving as a catalyst behind the scenes for a variety of films, Beeōmbi is also focused on the expansion of his clothing line which was showcased in Neiman Marcus earlier this year. Comparable to Balmain and Alexander McQueen, Beeōmbi has excellent attention to details. Despite womenswear having many soft and feminine elements, Beeōmbi enjoys adding an androgynous touch to his garments.



During the Bomb Fashion Show, he will debut his latest collection called “Welcome to the Jungle” that was inspired by his trip to Africa. “ I’m going to give you an array of things including designs made from leather, silk and wool. I have some really bomb leather pieces in my RTW collection, and I will also have evening and haute couture pieces.”



He shared his excitement about being in New York Fashion Week with Fashion Bomb Daily.

“It’s so amazing to be a part of the Bomb Fashion show as I have followed Fashion Bomb Daily for years, and it’s the go-to for everything and everyone,” expressed Beeōmbi. “I think you guys do great journalism, and I have followed Claire for so long and watched her grow as a brand, and person. She’s the bomb, and her team is the bomb, so I’m excited to participate in it.”



Beeōmbi is looking forward to what is in store for his namesake brand. Along with working on different TV sets, and building his RTW collection, keep an eye peeled for a storefront coming to a city near you.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction @Sonesjr

