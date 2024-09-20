Claire’s Life: Catch me on Tamron Hall Today Wearing The Bomb Fashion Show Designer Envysaje Atelier!

Posted by Claire Sulmers
Posted on

Happy Friday!

Tune in to the Tamron Hall Show today to watch me chat with Tamron Hall on how I went from crashing fashion shows to hosting my own Bomb Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week!

Because I was speaking about giving emerging designers an opportunity to show during New York Fashion Week, of course I had to wear a designer from the Bomb Fashion Show! I ripped this Envysaje Atelier dress from the runway:

And added my own twist, tailoring the dress to the knee and adding some strappy sandals.

I was so anxious about being ashy that I went a bit too shiny on the legs!

But aside from that everything was bomb! I’ll update this post with the video clip so you can see how I did.

In the meantime, you can get my dress at FashionBombDailyShop.com and RSVP to the Bomb Fashion Show 2025 at TheBombFashionShow.eventbrite.com.

Images: Disney/Jeff Neira

