Ella Rodriguez was spied out and about wearing a pair of stylish brown patchwork joggers by Fashion Nova. Let’s get into her look:

Ella Rodriguez wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Patching Feelings Joggers in brown/combo. She paired the joggers with a white crop t-shirt, cream puffer jacket with a fur hood, and white sneakers. For accessories, she carried a deep red Chanel quilted handbag.

The Patching Feelings Joggers appear as denim joggers with a patchwork design matched with distressed details. The joggers offer some stretch for comfort as the material is stretch denim. Not to mention, it comes in blue/combo and burgundy/combo in addition to the brown/combo worn by Rodriguez.

What say you? Shop the joggers here.