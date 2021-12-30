Visit and Subscribe to theStateofFashion.Bulletin.com to read a recap of the Top Fashion Stories of the Year!

An Excerpt: As the end of the year quickly approaches, The State of Fashion looks back at some of the most important moments in fashion news this year. From COVID putting a wrinkle in many of our Fashionable plans to the Return of Sex and the City, read on for the Highlights of 2021:

The Inauguration

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are seen before US president-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

2021 ushered in a new administration, and chic style to boot. Inauguration kicked the year off in style, with Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama in Sergio Hudson, Dr. Jill Biden in Gabriela Hearst, and Joe Biden’s Granddaughters in Brandon Maxwell, Adam Lippes, and Lafayette 148. Even Poet Amanda Gorman made a lasting impression in a yellow Prada Coat. Let’s hope the administration performs as well as it looks. See more Inauguration style here.



2. Bennifer (Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Lopez are seen in Midtown on October 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Jennifer Lopez surprised the world by breaking her engagement with Alex Rodriguez and going back to former boyfriend, Ben Affleck. JLo is a certified Style Icon, so whoever she is with tends to rise to the occasion when they’re with her; Affleck did just that, matching her fly with tailored suits and sharp haircuts. They stole all the attention at red carpets and on sidewalks.

Images: Getty