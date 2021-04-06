Earth, Wind & Fire and The Isley Brothers Verzuz TV Fashion: Verdine White in Custom Richfresh White and Red Suit, Ron Isley in Dolce and Gabbana Metallic Jacquard Suit, Ernie Isley in For The Stars Fashion House White Gold-Studded Leather Jacket + More

The latest Verzuz battle was held between the iconic music groups known as Earth, Wind & Fire and The Isley Brothers. You know Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene and has all the deets on the fashion from the latest Verzuz TV showdown:

Anonymous says, “Who made Verdine White’s suit at last night’s Verzuz?”

Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Fire wore a custom suit by Richfresh. The look included a cream suit jacket, white button top and berry red pants with rust and cream side stripes.

Ronald Isley aka Ron Isley and Mr. Biggs wore a gold accented black suit ($3,745 jacquard single-breasted jacket) and black turtleneck by Dolce and Gabbana accessorized with a Stetson hat, Porsche sunglasses, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Ron’s personal cane and necklace. In another flick, he wore this suit look with a fur coat by Edwards-Lowell.

Ernie Isley wore a gold studded metallic leather jacket by For The Stars Fashion House along with a Giorgio Armani white t-shirt, Dead Stock Jewelry LA necklace, Saint Laurent boots, and Ernie’s very own leather pants.

In another look, Ernie Isley wore a $4,850 Balmain Silver and Black Leopard Rhinestone Biker Jacket. He paired the dazzling jacket with a black t-shirt, Dead Stock Jewelry LA silver necklaces, Porsche sunglasses, For the Stars Fashion House belt, Saint Laurent boots, and Ernie’s own leather pants.

Both Ronald and Ernie Isley’s looks were styled by Bernard G. Jacobs.

Thoughts on these looks?

Photos and videos: Verzuz TV / @robertector