Gabrielle Union Poses for Flawless by GU Brand Campaign Shoot Wearing Ludovic De Saint Sernin Mint Silk Halterneck Dress With Surprise Cameo From Kaavia James
Gabrielle Union has been promoting her new brand Flawless by Gabrielle Union aka GU lately! For the newest product known as the Repairing Edge Control, she promoted it with a campaign shoot which featured Union in a chic mint colored dress and a surprise appearance from the Shady Baby aka her daughter Kaavia James.
Gabrielle Union posed in a $721 Ludovic de Saint Sernin Swan halterneck crystal-embellished silk dress which is currently on sale for $216 at Matches Fashion. Her look was styled by Thomas Christos. She topped the look off with a wet-like hairstyle which included slick baby hairs by Larry Sims.
There was also a photobomb moment from Kaavia James who wore a white baby onesie while appearing behind her mom for the shoot!
So cute!
Photos: @rennyvasquez