Dreezy Stunned in a White High Neck Jumpsuit by Fashion Nova

Rapper Dreezy gave us a moment of high-low fashion rocking a body-hugging Fashion Nova white jumpsuit with Chanel accessories. Let’s get into her look:

Dreezy wore Fashion Nova’s $34.99 Frisky Feline Jumpsuit in ivory. While the ivory version worn by Dreezy is currently sold out, the jumpsuit is also available in black, mocha and brown. She accessorized the look with Chanel sneakers and a tweed Chanel flap bag along with an oversized embellished headband.

Catering to even our curvy Bombshells, sizing for the Frisky Feline Jumpsuit ranges up to 3X. The super stretchy long sleeve jumpsuit also features a mock high neck and back zipper.

The Frisky Feline Jumpsuit is perfect for layered looks! Pair with the popular shackets or your favorite longline jacket for a bomb look.

Loving this jumpsuit? Shop it here!