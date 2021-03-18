Cardi B Is Spring-Ready in Chanel Cruise 2021 Look Including White Cable Knit Logo Sweater, Striped Knit Button Mini Skirt and Navy Cotton Canvas and Calfskin Flap Bag

Cardi B shared a post on Instagram with the caption “I’m skinny today” rocking a chic Chanel look that ultimately got us in the Spring-ready mood.

Cardi B wore a look from Chanel’s Cruise 2021 collection, styled by Kollin Carter. Her look included a white cable knit logo sweater, striped knit button mini skirt and an oversized navy flap bag from the brand (shop the smaller $4,440 navy Chanel 19 flap bag here)

She also accessorized the look with white pumps. You can snag a similar pair from the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop by Cult of Coquette here!

Does Cardi’s look make you ready for Spring?