Lori Harvey Celebrates Best Friend Nikki Hightower’s Birthday Wearing Tom Ford Red Jaguar Print Suit and Hermes Black Mini Kelly 20 Croc Bag

Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her best friend Nikki Hightower’s 30th birthday. Nikki Hightower celebrated her milestone birthday with a bash at The Garden Room which also included other familiar faces such as City Girl JT and Lil Uzi Vert. Being the fashionista that she is, Lori Harvey attended the event in an eye-catching red designer ensemble.

Lori Harvey wore a red jaguar print suit from Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2020 collection. She paired the look with a purposely-revealing lace black bra and black $45,000 Hermès Mini Kelly 20 croc bag which featured palladium hardware (sold out). For jewelry, she decided to keep it icy with diamond rings and a double layered necklace.

Her Tom Ford FW20 suit included a single breasted bugle-beaded velvet jacket and $6,750 high rise bugle-beaded velvet pants both in a matching red jaguar print. The suit was exclusively available at Bergdorf Goodman, but is now sold out.

Thoughts on her look?

Photos: @jpwphoto