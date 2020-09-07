Drake Eats Spaghetti out of his Spotify Plaque Wearing a $2,670 Louis Vuitton Giant Damier Waves Monogram Denim Jacket

Drake received a plaque for his song “In My Feelings” in recognition of 1 Billion streams, and instead of doing the traditional thing, hanging it on a wall, he decided to take a different approach and enjoy a pasta dish out of it instead.

He did so wearing a $2,690 Louis Vuitton Giant Damier Waves Monogram Jacket. The jacket is black stonewashed denim and is a collaborative item between Louis Vuittion and Japanese designer Nigo. It features the classic monogram LV print on the sleeves and collar and a giant damier motif on the panels. You can pair this jacket with other pieces or wear it with a pair of $1600 matching pants

How would you rock these items? Together or as separates? Let us know.