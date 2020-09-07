Jayda Cheaves Steps Out in a Blue and White Louis Vuitton Set Accessorized with White Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette Bag and Square Toe Sandals
“It girl” Jayda hit the scene with her boyfriend, rapper Lil Baby, wearing $1,752 monogram LV Escale Pyjama Shorts with $2,500 matching top. The blue and white monogram silk set is from the LV Escale Summer capsule and work great as a pair or separates.
She paired the ensemble with $890 square toe sandals by Bottega Veneta, which have been a huge trend this season, and a white $3,800 Bottega Veneta padded cassette bag.
This look is hot don’t you think? Are you feeling the square toe trend? Let us know.
