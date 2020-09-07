Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Allison from LA

Our Fashion Bombshell of the Week goes to Allison from L.A. Allison is a designer, entrepreneur and branding strategist. Check her out below.

She writes, “Hello My name is Allison Elizabeth Brown I’m bicoastal (Bmore & LA mostly) with long stints in NYC. My style is ‘Brown Paper Vogue’. Lol. I mix couture pieces with stuff I make or buy anywhere. But I believe black women are supernatural and we bring our own swag to the proverbial style convo!!! “

Allison goes on for a chance to become Fashion Bombshell of the Year presented at the Fabys Awards.

