Designer to Watch : Bree Billiter of Bree Original Designs Available Now On FashionBombDailyShop.com!

Hello Bombers and Bombshells!

Today, we wanted to briefly introduce you to Bree Billiter, the designer or Bree Original Designs.

@janinetondu

The Cape Cod native and Mass Art graduate has already caught the attention of Jhene Aiko, Tyra Banks, and Tracee Ellis Ross, thanks to her proprietary dip dye aesthetic and artfully draped gowns.

Getty

After competing in our Next Bomb Designer contest, we decided to tap her as the newest recruit to Fashion Bomb Daily Shop!

@realnabilatapia for @stylecruze photographed by @heyandrewparsons

Keep it locked here for updates as we bring her designs to the world!

@whitney_mercy by @lianagrigoryanphoto for @moevir.paris

What do you think?