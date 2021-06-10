Brandy Gives Us a Style Moment in Givenchy Red Spring 2021 Look Including Open-Back Elbow Cutout Long Sleeve Bodysuit and Skinny Leg Pants

Singer Brandy has been supplying fans with stunning style moments here lately, gracing the ‘gram with jaw-dropping looks. Her latest is coming in red-hot as she dons an all red designer look, let’s get into the details:

Brandy struck a pose in a red Givenchy Spring 2021 look, styled by Ashley Sean Thomas. Her look included the brand’s $2,090 Open-Back Bodysuit and $1,850 High-Waisted Pants in Punto Milano, both appearing in a popping red color. The bodysuit features a cutout detail on both elbows complete with an open-back, taking basic bodysuits to another level. The pants are complete with a high waistline and tapered skinny leg, offering the classic details of a typical trouser pant in a bold color for dramatic effect.

She completed the look with a $795 Christian Louboutin “Kate 120” Red Patent Leather Pumps (sold out). She opted for natural makeup look along with long bone-straight tresses for her hairstyle.

Thoughts?