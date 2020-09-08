Dancing With The Stars Contestants Were Spotted Arriving for Rehearsal in L.A.: Jeannie Mai in Alice+ Olivia, Nelly in a Dolce and Gabbana Crown Polo, Carole Baskin in Tiger Print, and more!

The new season of dancing with the stars has bought new contestants (of course) who were spotted arriving in L.A for rehearsal! Check them out.

Jeanie Mai arrived wearing a Alice + Olivia Keir Silk Pajama Top (currently sold out) paired with $375 Derek Lam 10 Crosby Slit Hem Red Pants

Skai Jackson wore a $568 All Saints red leather jacket with a casual dress and sneakers. Her jacket is also available in white

Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir strutted in a pair of neon pleated sweatpants by Issey Miyake and carried a green Hermes bag.

Chrishell Stause looked glamorous arriving in a $200 Likely Packard Dress available in twilight mist, scarlet red and black .

Nelly looked dapper wearing a Dolce & Gabbana Crown Applique cotton knit polo and jeans.

Carol Baskin waves as she is photographed in a full animal print ensemble which consists of different prints such as tiger, leopard and peacock.

Who are you rooting for this season?