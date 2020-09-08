Cardi B and Kulture Gave Us Matching Pretty-in-Pink Vibes With Hermes Birkin Bags!
Rapper and regular fashionista Cardi B and her daughter Kulture matched each other’s fly with pink looks with Hermes Birkin bags to match!
It is no secret that Cardi B enjoys a good Birkin bag as she is forming quite the collection and Kulture seems to be taking after her mother’s taste! Cardi held a Hermes Epsom Leather Birkin Bag with Brushed Gold Hardware in Rose Tyrien & White (sold out) while Kulture sported a Hermes Birkin Epsom Candy Birkin 30 in Rose Tyrien Rubis (available on FashionPhile).
Thoughts on this pretty-in-pink duo?