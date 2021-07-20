Cyn Santana struck a pose in a super stylish shirt dress from Fashion Nova, showing fans how to take a step on the wild side in style.
Cyn Santana wore Fashion Nova’s $44.99 Wild Day Mini Dress. The long sleeve button-up mini shirt dress appears in an uber-chic black and white tiger print accented by a magenta tribal print outline. Cyn dresses the garment up with a pair of strappy black sandals and hoop earrings.
Brunching with the girls soon and need a look? Switch it up with the Wild Day Mini Dress. Pair the dress with a pair of heeled sandals and a black handbag for the ultimate brunch look.
Shop it here!