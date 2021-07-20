Kim Kardashian was spotted out in NYC over the weekend grabbing dinner at Carbone Fine Food. The entrepreneur supplied a wild, wild west look as she donned a full leather look which featured vintage pieces.
Kim Kardashian wore a Roberto Cavalli leather bustier from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2004 RTW collection (sold out). Priced at $1,070, the top appears in a mixture of brown and tan leathers with intricate western-inspired designs and a buckled strap around the neck. She paired the look with a pair of custom black leather lace-up pants by Jonathan A. Logan. She complete the look with a pair of black heeled sandals and a cross pendant necklace. She sported her hair in a long straight look for her hairstyle of choice.
What say you?
Photos: Backgrid