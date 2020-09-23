Controversy Surrounds Megan Thee Stallion’s Cover for Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020: Social Media Questions Megan Thee Stallion’s Influence and Whether She Deserves to Be on the Cover

Time Magazine recently revealed its cover stars for its Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 which recognizes the world’s leading figures in many areas from philanthropy to music. Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion was unveiled as one of their 2020 Most Influential People with a solo cover wearing a Monsoori gown, styled by Brookelyn Styles and story covered Taraji P. Henson. Megan was the first cover to be revealed as a part of the Time’s 100 list and it took the internet no time to respond with mixed reactions.

Some fans expressed how Megan Thee Stallion did not deserve such a recongition, let alone a cover. Opinions surfaced describing how the rapper’s lifestyle of “driving the boat” and sexually-suggestive lyrics do not make her an influential individual.

One Instagram user stated, “Most influential person? Twerking? Shot in the foot, twice? Always drinking alcohol from the bottle? Explicit lyrics?! Yeah 2020 is over for sure.“

Another user expressed, “Influential? She’s awesome, but she has not Influenced me!! I am not walking around all day with a WAP and I’m not wearing bikini and showing my a** anywhere twerking, she is an entertainer. I’m influenced by people like Michelle Obama. No offense to Megan but no. Don’t be fooled by Time Magazine, they’re trying to push black women into one type of behavior and we are not all the same.”

On the other hand, Thee Stallion’s fans quickly stepped in to defend the rapper by detailing her accomplishments and her constant drive for women empowerment.

One comment read, “College student, built her fan base HERSELF from the ground up, ALWAYS gives back to the community, did a scholarship for other young women in college, writes her own lyrics, NEVER bothers anyone , ALWAYS speaks positively about other women, #1 albums out the gate, features w Beyoncé and Cardi within first year of debut, was able to escape a bad record deal on her own, Brand ambassador for Coach…WELL DESERVED.”

Another Instagram user detailed, “Whew y’all mad? I’m here for it. A woman who not only lost her parents but is in school full time, embraces her feminine energy with no apologies, survived a domestic assault, an assassination of her character, still uplifts other people, encourages other women to recycle and take care of the earth, and empowers women everywhere to handle their business and be their own boss. I LOVE to see it.“

It is no secret that Megan Thee Stallion has been making the college life and her rap career work simultaneously. She uses her large social media presence to stress the importance of school to her fanbase known as “Hotties”, encouraging them to work hard and stay focused in school. She also hosted a beauty pageant, the Cognac Queen Pageant, awarding scholarship money as prizes to fellow college women. Additionally, she is even vocal about environmental change and global warming. She planned and executed the “Hotties Beach Clean-Up” of Santa Monica Beach in June of 2019 joined by hundreds of her fans. Not to mention, she has worked with some of the biggest artists including Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé for hottest chart-topping #1 singles. While juggling a promising music career along with college and pressures from society, I’d say Megan is truly leaving her mark just in her own style.

What are your thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion’s Time 100 cover?