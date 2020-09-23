Kim Kardashian Gave Us Balmain Moment in Balmain Look by Olivier Rousteing and $3,600 Bicolor Jacquard 1945 Bag!
Calling herself the “Balmain Barbie”, Kim Kardashian came through dripping in a full Balmain ensemble curated by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing.
Kim Kardashian wore a Balmain look which featured a bicolor 1945 turtleneck, bicolor 1945 “Bermuda” length shorts, bicolor 1945 “Matinee” length gloves, bicolor 1945 face mask, and a $3,600 Bicolor Jacquard 1945 Baguette Bag. The look comes from Balmain’s latest 1945 collection which pays homage Pierre Balmain’s signature “PB” monogram look from the 1970s. Olivier frequently works with Kim who has become quite a fashion history and archive lover lately. Kim also wore a pair of Yeezy PVC Wedge Thong Sandals with the look (sold out).
Thoughts on her look?