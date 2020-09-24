Throwback Thursdays #TBT: Style Evolution of Rihanna

Happy Thursday! Every Thursday, we highlight the style evolution of a celebrity whose looks has been known to capture the attention the industry. Today, we are honoring the ultimate fashion “it” girl Rihanna and her style evolution throughout the 2000s:

From her cool and hip girl vibe in 2005 to her couture darling status in 2020, Rihanna’s style has definitely been one to watch.

The singer, mogul and actress manages to express through her sexy, edgy, creative and elegant personality through her style in a perfect way. And her looks are surely best-dressed listed items.

Also reflected in her career, the singer has taken a step further and launched her own fashion label Fenty, which is the epitome of the designer’s aesthetic.

With the help of stylists such as duo Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, Jaheel Weaver and Mel Ottenberg, Rihanna has cemented her name as fashion star, and her style evolution is the proof of that.

Thoughts on Rihanna’s style evolution?