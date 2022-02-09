Happy Hump Day!

Last night, I was thrilled to host my first screening of 2022, for the murder mystery film, Death on the Nile!

The movie takes place in the 1930’s, and features well-heeled aristocrats from London and Paris. The cinematography and wardrobe styling by Paco Delgado are visually arresting and supremely stunning. Aside from the intrigue, you will be awed by the beauty of the film.

Fashion Bomb Daily VIPS were treated to an advance screening–provided that they dress according to theme! They did not disappoint:

Sparkles, feathers, and bell shaped hats for on tap for this stylish duo.

Bombshell Christiana looked like the Queen of the Nile in a feather trimmed dress and a crystal headpiece.

The fellas represented with this young man in a printed suit and matching bowtie.

Both these Fashion Bomb men offered their own unique takes on the theme. It works!

Yolanda from the brand Rum Island Punch packed a punch in all black and a feathered hat.

True Indian Hair founder Karen Mitchell and her friend Leslie were stunning in furs. I was living for Leslie’s hooded Roberto Cavalli gown!

And this Bombshell was subtle and chic in a cloche hat and vintage coat.

As for me, I slipped on sequins and feathers in a Nadine Merabi dress and Gucci heels.

I went for it with hair and makeup by Tyra’s Hair Experience and Makeup by Latisha Chancey-Jordan.

And then had a lovely time meeting and greeting our fabulous guests!

Thank you to everyone who came out!

Next up? New York Fashion Week! Keep it locked here for updates.

And be sure to check out the movie Death on the Nile, in theaters February 11th!

Images: Sone Jr