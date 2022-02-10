Hey Bombshells! Todays Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Ebonne from L.A. She says, “I would describe my style mainly as tomboy chic; however since becoming a mom, my style evolved effortlessly.” Check her out below.

She continued by saying, “I don’t get to dress up often, but when I do, I try to make it memorable for myself and my audience. I’m the girl that loves a tug and a “where’d you get that from?” so that I can dish the deets.”

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion .