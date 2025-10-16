Claire’s Life: Celebrating Sergio Hudson’s Volvo Collaboration in Charleston, South Carolina

Happy Thursday, Bombers and Bombshells!

Earlier this week, I traveled to Charleston, South Carolina to celebrate Sergio Hudson’s collaboration with Volvo Cars USA — a powerful partnership honoring 70 years of Volvo in the U.S. and uniting two brands deeply connected to South Carolina.

Sergio Hudson has deep roots in South Carolina — his mother hails from Charleston, and the connection to the region runs even deeper than he initially realized. Charleston is also home to one of Volvo’s major factories, where the new EX90 is produced — the very vehicle that inspired his latest collaboration.

Reflecting on the partnership, Hudson shared, “This is where the car is made. There’s a triple connection for me. Our first family car was a Volvo, and my mom worked for Mack Trucks, which was later acquired by Volvo. They make the car that inspired the collection here in Charleston, where my mom was born. I had no idea there was a Volvo plant here, and when they decided to host the event in this city, it felt so full circle. I used to come here every summer — it really feels like home.”

Hudson said they “were approached about designing a mini collection inspired by the EX90, using the materials and color palette of the car.” Meanwhile, Silla from Volvo praised the synergy: “I love that his designs are classical and timeless with a twist — the way he combines colors in unexpected ways is elegant and sophisticated. That’s exactly the spirit we want for the EX90. It’s the perfect fit.”

She explained, “We come from a company rooted in the North — a true Scandinavian brand. Functionality has always been at the core of what we do, shaped by a harsh climate and a deep commitment to safety. For a long time, Volvo was seen as sitting between mainstream and luxury, but our goal has been to move confidently into the premium space. We’ve focused on craftsmanship, attention to detail, and creating designs that feel distinctly Scandinavian — calm, understated, and refined, yet never boring.”

The trip began with a fitting, where I previewed the capsule collection firsthand.

Inspired by the fully electric Volvo EX90, Sergio Hudson created a limited-edition line that includes a Gray Tailored Wool Blend Car Coat made from the same sustainably sourced wool used in the vehicle’s seats, and a Nordico Belt in Dawn, inspired by Volvo’s signature three-point seatbelt. The three-look capsule moves effortlessly from casual denim to sleek houndstooth suiting to after-hours sparkle — a perfect reflection of Hudson’s timeless, confident style.

Day one concluded with an intimate dinner introducing guests to the collection and the design philosophy behind it.

On day two, we took a scenic drive in Volvo’s electric models to a stunning villa by the sea, where the serene views mirrored the elegance of the partnership.

The experience ended with a delicious dinner at Sorelle, one of Charleston’s best Italian restaurants — the perfect close to an inspiring and fashion-filled getaway.

Of course I wore Sergio Hudson the whole time!



Congratulations to Sergio Hudson on this innovative collaboration with Volvo Cars — a celebration of design, craftsmanship, and sustainable luxury that truly embodies Volvo’s tagline, “For life.”

The Sergio Hudson x Volvo collection will be available exclusively online beginning October 20th, 2025, at volvocars.com/us/l/sergio-hudson.

Images: Sully Sullivan