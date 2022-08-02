Happy Monday!
Over the weekend, I was excited to host an event called Polo and Pretty Women in Detroit, Michigan!
The event featured Polo, gorgeous ladies and gents…
…and a fashion show, which I provided commentary for.
With designers like Motive Jeans, Everything and Me Boutique, Mel Styles, and more, the fashion was nonstop!
The guests were also dapper and dipped in flirty dresses, hats, and bowties:
It was a fun time! Despite covering the style of many polo matches, this was my first one, and it was a blast!
For the occasion, I wore a dress by Nigerian brand IMadeUSo and a hat by Esenshel.
To have me host your next event, or wear your brand, email book@clairesulmers.com
Thank you, Detroit and Mr. Dave Bishop, for such a warm welcome. Whattup, Doe?!?
Keep apprised of all Polo and Pretty Women future events at PoloandPrettyWomen.com.
Smootches!
Makeup: Rag_Doll_Vanity