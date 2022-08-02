Happy Monday!

Over the weekend, I was excited to host an event called Polo and Pretty Women in Detroit, Michigan!

The event featured Polo, gorgeous ladies and gents…

📸 J. Vision

📸 J. Vision

📸 J. Vision

📸 J. Vision

…and a fashion show, which I provided commentary for.

With designers like Motive Jeans, Everything and Me Boutique, Mel Styles, and more, the fashion was nonstop!

📸 J. Vision

📸 J. Vision

📸 J. Vision

📸 J. Vision

The guests were also dapper and dipped in flirty dresses, hats, and bowties:

It was a fun time! Despite covering the style of many polo matches, this was my first one, and it was a blast!

Credit: Gavin

For the occasion, I wore a dress by Nigerian brand IMadeUSo and a hat by Esenshel.

Thank you, Detroit and Mr. Dave Bishop, for such a warm welcome. Whattup, Doe?!?

Keep apprised of all Polo and Pretty Women future events at PoloandPrettyWomen.com.

Smootches!

Makeup: Rag_Doll_Vanity