Fashion Week in the Big Apple is less than a month away, are you ready for the pandemonium? If you haven’t secured your seat at the Bomb Fashion Show yet, then chances are you’re not NYFW-ready just yet! This is the show you cannot miss, unrivalled with a mix of the most promising emerging fashion designers and a list from our ever-growing roster at the FashionBombDaily Shop. There will be drinks served by Bombay Sapphire and Nivole as well as hors d’oeuvres and enough style to last you all fashion week!

Discover the designers below:

1. Bruce Glen

Twin brothers, preachers and fashion designer duo Bruce Glen are making serious waves on the scene right now. For starters, their pieces have been seen on stages, in music videos and red carpets for artists like Maluma and Keke Palmer. View more from them at the FashionBombDaily Shop!

2. Allure Novembre

What started as a pandemic project for Mara Novembre ended in a popular, trend-setting fashion brand beloved by many. Allure November was originally founded in 2012 but took a new direction that has received a warm consumer response! Get into her fashion line at the FashionBombDaily Shop.

3. Michele Lopez

Stylist and image consultant Michele Lopez came up with ChelzCloset as a product of her keen eye for design and all things luxury. This led her to curate a collection of handpicked pieces for the femme fatal, encouraging her to find power and purpose through her image and show up as her most full, authentic self. Her fashionable finds are also available at the FashionBombDaily Shop.

4. London Couture

After creating a banquet dress for a pastor’s wife, Richmond native London launched his London Couture brand unveiling his captivating statement pieces and evening wear. Launching in 2015, the brand has gained lots of attention since its debut and has solidified a place amongst our growing roster of Fashion BombDaily Shop designers. Many celebrity figures are fans of London Couture including Lil Kim, Emily B, Ashanti, Erica Mena, and our very own EIC Claire Sulmers to name a few. London and his brand is currently based in Atlanta, housed at the Ivy Showroom which is Atlanta’s leading designer showroom.

5. Mason Berretta

“Wear Your Love Story”. That’s the slogan behind Mason Beretta, who strives to deliver fashion that speaks before you do. Mason Berretta is bold, timeless and effortlessly elegant.

6. Fulani Handbags

Founded by Souadou Barry and fueled by travel, Fulani Handbags is inspired by ancient rituals and a traditional hand woven Senegalese fabric called Rabaal. The Fulani tribe is and was a nomadic group who live across north western Africa. Fulani’s philosophy is to offer a product of intuitive and accessible luxury. In this way, it takes colorful fabrics fused with soft leather to achieve a contemporary feel. The brand recently added a footwear and a ready to wear collection, making it a full lifestyle brand. Each design is the perfect everyday piece offering “timeless elegance with a touch of eclectic sensitivity“ while remaining at the forefront of the latest fashion trends.

7. CBN Chicago

Established in 2016, CBN aims for you to feel confident and to be bold. CBN believes that women of all shapes and sizes should feel and look great in their clothes. They provide a wide variety of size ranges and give every woman the chance for a made to measure fit! CBN is locally produced out of Chicago, Illinois and hand crafted.

8. Russia Paul

Russia Paul always knew that design was at her finger tips. Her designer brand Queen Russia was created to celebrate the Queen in us all. Originally from Baton Rouge Louisiana, the red carpet welcomed her upon moving to Los Angeles, and her brand has become a favorite to celebrities and stylists alike.

9. Aisha McShaw

Aisha debuted her first collection during 2018 New York Fashion Week after a career pivot from the banking industry. Her designs received recognition as being amongst NYFW’s best looks of Spring 2018, and the brand has continued to blossom ever since. elegant comfort.

10. DayKeyla

After graduating from Columbus College of Art and Design 2007 with a Bachelor’s of Fine Art Fashion Design, Daykeyla self-funded and launched her eponymous clothing line as a single mother to a new born and a 5-year-old. This was in 2013, and by the time 2018 hit, the resilient, entrepreneurial designer graced New York Fashion Week where she showed her “Schizo” collection. Her designs tell a story, and with a trajectory as inspiring as this, we cannot wait to see what she has in store this Fashion Week!

11. Shane Justin

Ari Fletcher, Jayda Cheaves, Megan Thee Stallion, and Khloe Kardashian can tell you that Shane Justin‘s designs are truly “it”. The designer offers ready-to-wear and custom styles for both men and women that push the boundaries of design through edgy details and trendy fabric choices. With operations in Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale and New York, Shane Justin has grown tremendously in the years becoming a destination brand for a wide range of styles.

12. Silver & Riley

A woman owned and black owned business, Forbes, Elle, Esquire and more have applauded Silver & Riley on their incredible achievements and world class craftsmanship. The brains behind it all, Lola Banjo, has made it her mission to conquer the world of luxury accessories, and she’s well on her way with her vibrant line of Italian made leather bags. The brand is a tribute and ode to her late mother.

Join us on September 10th at 6PM EST at Tribeca 360, 10 Desbrosses St for this spectacular night of style with drinks by Bombay Sapphire and Nivole. Get your tickets here! For those who have already secured their tickets, we can’t wait to see in you there.