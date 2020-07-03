City Girls Pose for a PhotoShoot with JT In an Alexandre Vauthier Aqua Green Dress and Yung Miami in a Michael Costello Embellished High Slit Gown and Jennifer Le Feathered Sandals

The rap duo City Girls recently posed for a shoot, styled by Law Roach!
JT looked bomb in a crystal embellished aqua green gown by Alexandre Vauthier. The gown featured a ruched waistline, a plunging neckline, and a high slit.

Yung Miami’s gown was by Michael Costello and featured a plunging neck line and high slit along with gold embellishments.

The high slit on both gowns exposed thigh high stockings worn underneath. Both JT and Yung Miami wore heeled sandals by Jennifer Le. Yung Miami wore Jennifer Le’s $399 Croc x Feather sandals while JT rocked Jennifer Le’s $379 crystal x feather sandals.


They look good. PERIODT!

What do you think?

