Ciara Spotted in Venice on Romantic Getaway With Russell Wilson Wearing Charlotte Knowles Fall/Winter 2021 Tie Dye Look

With restrictions lifting for travel, the celebrities are out living their best lives overseas! Ciara and Russell Wilson were one of the many celebrities spotted on vacation recently as the two visited Venice, Italy for a romantic getaway. The couple enjoyed the city’s scenery during a boat trip where Ciara donned a super stylish look.

Ciara wore a Fall/Winter 2021 look by Charlotte Knowles as she enjoyed a boat excursion with her hubby. The look featured a tie-dye spaghetti strap top and striped cutout pants. Charlotte Knowles has become immensely popular amongst the celebrity ladies as Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Bella Hadid, and Jhené Aiko have all donned garments from the brand.

She accessorized the look with a brown handbag and wore her ashy blonde tresses in a wavy style.

Photos: Backgrid