Most Requested: Kylie Jenner Poses in White One Shoulder Crop Top, the Attico Cargo Jeans and Alexander Wang Denim Pumps

You ask, we answer! @fancybyfrancescawatson says, “😍😍😍 do you know where Kylie got these JEANSSSSSSSSS?” @anahit_fashionista_ adds, “Who is the designer for Kylies Baggy Denim jeans ?” @danicoombsss types, “Pleasssssse let us know where these pants are!!! Love you guys!” @kaydagreat writes, “Hi Beautiful, this jeans are super Hawt and of course Kylie didn’t tag them . Where can I find these jeans 💙”

Kylie Jenner got that “summer feeling” in $1,090 The Attico Cargo Jeans. Coming in a baggy fit, the pants features several pockets like a typical pair of cargo pants but presents itself in a cotton denim fabric. She finished the look with a pair of $795 Alexander Wang “Grace” denim slingback pumps (sold out), Dior Play Dior Shield Sunglasses, and $375 Staud “Sasha” Mini Chainmail Croc Bag.

Sadly, most things the Kardashian-Jenner family touches turns to “sold” as the pants are currently sold out everywhere.

Would you rock these pants?