Bernice Burgos Grabs Ice Cream in an Orange Legging Set by Fashion Nova

Bernice Burgos was spotted in the Bronx grabbing some ice cream from an ice cream truck. She decided to keep it cozy and comfy during her run-in with the ice cream man, wearing an orange two piece set by Fashion Nova.

Bernice Burgos wore the $34.99 Fashion Nova Wannabe Ruched Legging Set in orange. Additionally, the set also comes in a black colorway. The two piece ensemble includes a drawstring ruched sleeveless crop top and a pair of ruched high waist leggings. Bernice opted for a pair of Palm Angels slides and jewelry pieces such as a necklace and bracelet to finish her look.

The Wannabe Ruched Legging Set is perfect for many occasions including running errands, chilling at home, or even going out with your friends for happy hour. Whether you dress it down with sneakers or dress it up with heels, you’ll always have a look.

Loving this set? Shop it here.