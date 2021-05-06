Christina Milian Is Date Night-Ready in Satin Green Skirt Set From Fashion Nova

Christina Milian went out for a date night with her husband Matt Pokora in the perfect date night look. She struck a pose in a satin green top and skirt set from Fashion Nova that offered the ideal amount of chic and sexy. It also perfectly complimented her baby bump!

Christina Milian wore Fashion Nova’s $54.99 Love Again Satin Skirt Set. Coming in a satin emerald green fabric, the set features a twist-front long sleeve crop top along with a wrap maxi skirt. Milian paired the look with gold nameplate necklace and brown heeled sandals. She opted for highlighted shoulder-length beach waves for her hairstyle of choice.

The Love Again Satin Skirt Set is sold out in both the hot pink and emerald green colorways, but Fashion Nova frequently restocks its pieces. If you’re interested in the piece, sign-up to be notified when your size comes back in stock for this product.

What say you?