Kourtney Kardashian Promotes Her Poosh Brand Wearing Mint Green Ruched Blouse and Wide Leg Pants by Ferragamo

You Ask, We Answer! @ellemoraa says, “Could you please find out for us where this outfit is from ? Y’all rock!!!”, @fromtyewithlove adds, “Hi, do you know where this is from?” Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to promote her lifestyle brand Poosh, announcing the brand is dropping 27 new products this month. Of course, she made the announcement in the Kardashian-Jenner way donning a mint green designer look that complimented her green matcha drink in her hand.

Kourtney Kardashian wore a full Salvatore Ferragamo look, styled by Dani Michelle. Her look is from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection and features a blouse and flared pants in a minty green color. Both garments appear in a sheer fabric complete with ruched detailing throughout each piece. She accessorized the look with a diamond necklace and platform heels.

Since the look is apart of a Fall/Winter collection, you can expect it later this year during the appropriate seasons. However, select celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian have access to such pieces ahead of its scheduled release.

Would you rock this look?