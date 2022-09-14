It’s 2022 but Christian Siriano sure fooled us into thinking we took a time machine back the golden age of Hollywood, immersing us into a rich, mid-20th century runway experience in New York’s upper East Side. Taking place within the six-storey townhome of none other than Elizabeth Taylor, Siriano exhibited his Spring-Summer 2023 offer which was a celebration of femininity with a historic yet palpably refreshed output. In the audience seated directly catwalk-front were celebrities like the incomparable Janet Jackson, fashion icon Coco Rocha and Fashion Bomb Daily’s EIC Claire Sulmers.

Photo: Daniele Oberrauch

Photo: Daniele Oberrauch

Photo: Daniele Oberrauch

The collection, as Christian himself put it, seeks to transport us to that Old Hollywood time, and that it did! Just like the legends of Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn and even Diana Ross once did, this collection accentuates feminine features, through long lines, cinched waists, ruffles and pleating in all the right areas. These same adornments speak to the individuality that Hollywood sought to ensure in each and every star or starlet. In this sense, Siriano’s hope is that the collection enables those wearing it to indulge their inner style icon and stand out!

Photo: Daniele Oberrauch

Photo: Daniele Oberrauch

Photo: Daniele Oberrauch

Aside from ruffles and pleats, wide brim hats, sheer tulles, organzas and stoned fabrics that captured the light with every movement made of the reoccurring trends for this collection. The master designer also experimented with voluminous silhouettes that were not quite typical to the era yet fit perfectly within today’s zeitgeist and successfully update the once antique styles to now be conveyed in a modern fashion.

Photo: Daniele Oberrauch

Photo: Daniele Oberrauch

Photo: Daniele Oberrauch

Main Images: Daniele Oberrauch