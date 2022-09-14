When Instagram’s favorite It girl touches down to fashion week, you pay attention! That’s the case with Lori Harvey this NYFW – the style maven causes a stir with every arrival to the next show because her fashoion sense is just that on point! Want to know what Lori Harvey wore in the big apples this fashion week? Keep reading!

Fendi

Entering the Fendi fashion show, Lori was dressed accordingly in full Fendi. Her stylist Elly Karamoh put her in a grey wool trench with pink stilettos and a yellow handbag.

Photo: Christopher Paul Horne

Christian Cowan

Elly played up the coat dress theme in another Christian Cowan look featuring a green metallic puffer with a slit. It looks like pointy stilettos are the shoe of choice for these two seeing this ‘fit was also paired with white ones!

IG/Reproduction

Call Lori a Christian Cowan girl cause she wears the brand well! Pulling up to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party, the model and entrepreneur sported a hot pink velvet and white jersey Resort 2023 gown with just a peek of under boob. This style moment will most certainly go down as one of Lori’s more risqué glam looks, and we have a feeling it’s about to set a serious trend!

Photo: Christopher Paul Horne

NBD

For the Revolve Party, Lori came out in a semi sheer NBD Conga Mixed Yarn Maxi Dress. The dress retails for $248 on Revolve! Of course, she wore it with her signature pointed stilettos in white for a clean finish to the frayed look.

Image: IG/Reproduction

Get the look: $248 NBD NBD Conga Mixed Yarn Maxi Dress

What say you, bombshells?



Main Images: Christopher Paul Horne